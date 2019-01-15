PM Modi inaugurates Bolangir-Bichhupali railway line in Odisha

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bolangir-Bichhupali railway line on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for a permanent building at the Kendriya Vidyalaya at Sonepur and inaugurated new Passport Sewa Kendras at Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapur, Puri, Phulbani, Bargarh and Balangir

Addressing the gathering during the inaugural event, the Prime Minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is committed towards the development of Odisha.

"The BJP government is committed towards the development of Odisha. In past one month, I have visited the state thrice. When a region has good connectivity, it positively impacts all sectors, especially the tourism sector. Today, new passport service centres have started in Kendrapara, Puri, Jagatsingh, Bargarh, Kandhamal, and Balangir. Now the people here do not need to go too far for a passport," he said. Apart from inaugurating the railway line, the Prime Minister launched six Ministry of Railways projects, including the launch of 813 kilometre of electrified lines from Jharsuguda to Vizianagaram and Sambalpur to Angul. Prime Minister Modi also dedicated a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) Jharsuguda, which will facilitate Import/Export and Domestic Cargo, including Private Freight Traffic (PFT). This is the Prime Minister's third visit to Odisha from the past month. On his first visit, to Khurdha in December, the Prime Minister launched Rs 14, 523 crore worth projects in the state and during his second visit on January 5, he inaugurated projects worth Rs 4,733 crores, taking the total amount of projects in Odisha to Rs. 20, 801 crores in the past month. During Tuesday's visit, projects worth Rs 1545 crore were inaugurated by the Prime Minister. (ANI)