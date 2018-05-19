PM Modi inaugurates important J&K hydropower projects

[India] May 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Pakal Dul hydroelectric project, also inaugurated Kishanganga hydroelectric project in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar District.

The 1000 MW Pakal Dul hydroelectric project, located in Kishtwar district, will be the largest Hydro Power Project in Jammu and Kashmir after it is constructed.

The 330 MW Kishanganga Hydro Electric Project, located in Bandipora District of Jammu and Kashmir a run of river scheme.

All units of the project have been synchronised earlier on March 30 and the annual generation of the main project is 1712.96 MU.

Both the projects are going to be beneficial to the people of Jammu and Kashmir as it is touted to improve power supply, and in turn, generate more employment.

According to an official release, Kishanganga project will provide free power to 13 percent to the hilly state. It is also estimated that the project engaged around 1850 locals during the construction stage and 750 when the operations started off. Rs. 5882 crore.

The Pakal Dul project supported by Government of India as well as the Government of Jammu and Kashmir will be built at a cost of around Rs. 8112.12 crore. The official release also mentioned that this project will provide an additional power of 650 MU in downstream projects since it is a storage type project.

Being a storage type project it shall improve the water availability when it's required the most.

The project is touted be completed within 66 months.

Like Kishanganga project, Pakal Dul project too will have immense benefits as 3000 locals will get employment in a direct and an indirect manner during the construction phase, and also around 500 persons its operational phase.

Jammu and Kashmir government shall receive 12 percent free power after 10 years of commissioning the Project.

An additional one percent of free power will go towards Local Area Development Fund (LADF).

Considering the importance of this project the infrastructure of the state will change too. (ANI)