PM Modi inaugurates Mundka-Bahadurgarh metro line

[India], June 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Delhi Metro's Mundka-Bahadurgarh section of Green Line.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony via video conference, the Prime Minister said that this metro line will bring employment opportunities for local people in Bahadurgarh.

"There is a direct link between connectivity and development. The Metro will bring more colonies, more people coming to Bahadurgarh. It will also mean more employment opportunities for local people," he said.

The Prime Minister further congratulated the people of Haryana and Delhi on the commencement of this new section of the Delhi Metro.

"It is gladdening to see Bahadurgarh connected with the Delhi metro. This is the third place in Haryana, after Gurugram and Faridabad to be connected like this," he added.

The Prime Minister said government's priority is to build convenient, comfortable and affordable urban transport systems in every city.

"Our Government brought out a policy relating to Metros. This is because we felt aspects relating to Metro systems need greater coherence and work as per a basic set of standards, " he added.

Prime Minister Modi further stated that the Metro, which is considered the gateway to Haryana, will bring convenience to many people.

"We have seen how the Metro in Delhi has positively impacted the lives of citizens. Bahadurgarh is witnessing tremendous economic growth, there are several educational centres there, students from there even travel to Delhi," the Prime Minister added.

He further emphasised on 'Make in India' saying that government is aiming to make coaches of the Metro in India itself in order to boost campaign.

"We also want to boost make in india by making coaches of the Metro in India itself. Several nations helped us in the making of the Delhi Metro and other Metros, and now, we are helping other nations by designing coaches for their Metro systems," he added.

The Prime Minister also linked the process of making Metro systems to cooperative federalism and said the Centre and the respective state Governments are working together to build Metro in every city.

"New India requires new and smart infrastructure. We have worked on roads, railways, highways, airways, waterways and i-ways. There is unparalleled focus on connectivity and ensuring development projects are completed on time," he noted.

