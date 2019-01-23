PM Modi inaugurates Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose museum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose museum at Red Fort in Delhi on the birth anniversary of the revolutionary freedom fighter.

The Prime Minister also visited the Yaad-e-Jallian, a museum on Jallianwala Bagh, at Red Fort in Delhi.

Highlighting the importance of the museums, he said, "These museums being inaugurated today will deepen the connect between our glorious history and our youth as well as add to the patriotic fervour among citizens."

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister took to Twitter to pay homage to the freedom fighter. "I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. He was a stalwart who committed himself towards ensuring India is free and leads a life of dignity. We are committed to fulfilling his ideals and creating a strong India" the tweet read. President Ram Nath Kovind also paid tributes to the freedom fighter on his birth anniversary and recalled his contribution to India’s freedom struggle. Calling him one of the country’s most beloved national heroes, President Kovind tweeted, “Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. He remains one of our most beloved national heroes and an icon of India's freedom struggle. Netaji is cherished, remembered and missed to this day all over the country.” (ANI)