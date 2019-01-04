PM Modi inaugurates several development projects in Manipur

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several development projects in Manipur.

The Prime Minister unveiled the plaque to mark the inauguration of various projects including Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Moreh, the Dolaithabi Barrage project, FCI food storage godown at Sawombung, Eco-Tourism Complex at Thangal Surung and various water supply schemes.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated 400kV double circuit Silchar-Imphal line. He laid the foundation stone of projects like Infrastructure Development of Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal, sports facilities and others.

Addressing the gathering here, Prime Minister Modi reiterated the government's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', while stating that steps are being taken to ensure that no region or individual remains untouched from development. "When I became the Prime Minister in 2014, I pledged to complete the projects stalled for decades. We employed technology to discuss issues stalling the projects. Today, we are working towards completing projects worth over Rs 12 lakh crore," Prime Minister Modi said. "I have visited the Northeast region nearly 30 times in last four-and-half years. I really like talking and meeting people here. I don't need to ask for reports from officers, I get it directly from you people," he added. He further said that the people of Manipur have got a gift in the form of Integrated Checkpost (ICP), constructed at a cost of over Rs 125 crore. Prime Minister Modi further noted that the foundation stones for various education, sports and skill development-related projects have been laid that will facilitate the youth. Heaping praises on the BJP government in Manipur, the Prime Minister said that the state is now treading on the path of development. He informed that due to various efforts, Manipur is now open-defecation free under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Talking about the 'Buffer Water Reservoir', the Prime Minister said, "Looking at the water crisis in Ukhrul and its surrounding areas, work on the reservoir started in 2015 and will benefit the people living there once the construction is completed." (ANI)