PM Modi inquires about Commander Tomy's health

[India], Sept 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Golden Globe Race (GGR) participant and Indian Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy to inquire about his well being.

Informing the same on his official Twitter handle, Prime Minister Modi wrote that every Indian is praying for the quick recovery of the Commander.

"Spoke to Commander Abhilash Tomy and inquired about his well being. Every Indian is praying for his quick recovery. I also compliment the teams that were involved in his rescue. I have fond memories of my meeting with Abhilash, when he came with the team of INSV Tarini," Prime Minister Modi wrote.

Tomy, who is recuperating at 'Amsterdam isle', will be brought back to India onboard INS Satpura, the Indian Navy confirmed earlier today. The ship is expected to reach Amsterdam on Friday and scheduled to reach India in the later part of the first week of October. Tomy was representing India when he met with an accident in the GGR 2018. He was rescued on Monday by French Fishing Vessel Osiris and was taken to Amsterdam for a medical check-up. On September 21, he suffered a back injury after the yacht was dismasted due to extremely rough weather and sea condition in the Indian Ocean. The naval officer is the only Indian to have circumnavigated the globe non-stop on the legendary sail Yacht INSV Mhadei. He was awarded Kirti Chakra in 2013 by then President Pranab Mukherjee. He is also a recipient of the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award. (ANI)