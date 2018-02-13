PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana

[India] February 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with over 100 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) and heard their life changing experience at his residence here.

Female beneficiaries from over 27 states are in the national capital for the LPG Panchayat, which was hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan earlier today.

The women shared their journey from firewood and cowdung as cooking medium to a cleaner LPG and how it has helped them.

Earlier, addressing the ANI-organised India Infracon 2018 conclave, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said that over three crore LPG connections have been given since the inception of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. A total of nine crore LPG connections have been given to the needy since 2014 under the Narendra Modi-led government, Pradhan informed. (ANI)