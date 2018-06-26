PM Modi interacts with business leaders in Mumbai

[India], June 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met and interacted with business leaders in Mumbai.

41 business leaders including Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra and Kumar Mangalam Birla, who represent a wide spectrum of the Indian economy, were present at the interaction.

In the course of over two hours, the policy reforms and initiatives taken by the Union Government over the last four years came up for elaborate discussion. Industry's contribution to economic growth and development was also discussed.

Several representatives from Industry appreciated the improvement in the business environment in the country, and said that this would lead to realisation of India's growth potential. They endorsed Prime Minister Modi's vision of New India. The Prime Minister spoke of his recent discussions with startups and entrepreneurs. The Prime Minister stated that a positive mindset, and a "can do" spirit is now pervading the country. Also, he urged the corporate sector to invest in a big way, especially in the agriculture sector. Earlier, Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the initiatives taken by the Union Government in the last four years, to steer the economy of India to a higher trajectory. He spoke of policy initiatives, holistic approaches to development, spirit of innovation, and technology. (ANI)