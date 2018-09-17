PM Modi interacts with school children in Varanasi

[Uttar Pradesh], Sep 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with students of a school run by a non-profit organisation as part of his visit to Varanasi for his 68th birthday.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister asserted the importance of sports and advised students to play outdoors.

He also said that learning an array of skills was important for one's development, adding that as students, it is vital to ask questions, as it is a key aspect of learning.

The Prime Minister arrived in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi earlier this evening to celebrate his 68th birthday. He was received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for various developmental projects. (ANI)