PM Modi invokes Tagore and 'Kabuliwala' at Visva-Bharati convocation With CM Mamata and Bangladesh PM Hasina

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the stage with Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the 49th convocation of Visva-Bharti University on Friday.

This is Modi's maiden visit to the varsity after becoming the prime minister. The last time a chancellor was present at a convocation at Visva-Bharati, which was founded by Rabindra Nath Tagore, was in 2008 when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister.

Addressing the students, the PM first apologised to them. “First of all, as the chancellor of Visva Bharati University, I apologise. When I was coming here, some students were telling me with gestures that there is no arrangement of drinking water. I want to apologise for all the inconvenience caused to you.”

Invoking Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, who founded the central university, Modi said he felt privileged to spend time on “Tagore’s soil”. “Tagore was a global citizen and wanted Shantiniketan to be a home for the world... Tagore wanted students in India to have a wider global view and always gave priority to the identity of India,” the PM said. The convocation ceremony served up the historic moment when Modi took the dais with Banerjee and Hasina. But the convocation missed out on an important tradition as the PM did not award ‘Desikottam’, the university’s highest accolade. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) did not give clearance for the same citing the PM’s tight schedule, officials said. The convocation ceremony served up the historic moment when Modi took the dais with Banerjee and Hasina. But the convocation missed out on an important tradition as the PM did not award ‘Desikottam’, the university’s highest accolade. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) did not give clearance for the same citing the PM’s tight schedule, officials said. Hasina, who is on a two-day visit on the invitation of Prime Minister Modi to India, was received by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Hasina, who is on a two-day visit on the invitation of Prime Minister Modi to India, was received by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The two leaders will inaugurate the Bangladesh Bhavan within the campus here, as a symbol of the cultural ties between the two countries. The two leaders will inaugurate the Bangladesh Bhavan within the campus here, as a symbol of the cultural ties between the two countries. The Bangladesh Bhavan features a museum that showcases Rabindranath Tagore's association with the country, the Liberation War of Bangladesh and Indo-Bangla relations. The Bangladesh Bhavan features a museum that showcases Rabindranath Tagore's association with the country, the Liberation War of Bangladesh and Indo-Bangla relations. It was built at a cost of Rs 25 crore, which was provided by the Bangladesh government. It was built at a cost of Rs 25 crore, which was provided by the Bangladesh government. A fund of Rs 10 crore would be given to help maintain the museum premises.Reportedly, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will also be signed between Visva-Bharati and the Secondary and Higher Secondary Division of the education ministry of Bangladesh. A fund of Rs 10 crore would be given to help maintain the museum premises.Reportedly, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will also be signed between Visva-Bharati and the Secondary and Higher Secondary Division of the education ministry of Bangladesh. Prime Minister Hasina is also scheduled to visit the Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata, the ancestral home of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Prime Minister Hasina is also scheduled to visit the Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata, the ancestral home of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. As per reports, both Prime Ministers will likely hold bilateral meetings.Bangladesh Foreign Minister, Education Minister, and Cultural Affairs Minister will be accompanying Prime Minister Hasina, as per The Daily Star. As per reports, both Prime Ministers will likely hold bilateral meetings.Bangladesh Foreign Minister, Education Minister, and Cultural Affairs Minister will be accompanying Prime Minister Hasina, as per The Daily Star. A formal meeting is expected to be conducted between the two Prime Ministers. A formal meeting is expected to be conducted between the two Prime Ministers. Prime Minister Hasina will return to Bangladesh on Saturday night.On the other hand, Prime Minister Modi will proceed to Jharkhand's Sindri from Kolkata to lay the foundation stone of various projects of the Indian government and the state government. Prime Minister Hasina will return to Bangladesh on Saturday night.On the other hand, Prime Minister Modi will proceed to Jharkhand's Sindri from Kolkata to lay the foundation stone of various projects of the Indian government and the state government.