PM Modi, Jaitley trying to destroy our family: Dinakaran on IT raids

Chennai: Sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader T T V Dinakaran slammed the Tamil Nadu government over raids at former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence in Chennai late on Friday calling the move as "betrayal" and "political vendetta".

Alleging that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam were indulging in "vendetta politics", Dinakaran said, "Poes Garden is a place where our beloved Amma's (Jayalalithaa) lived, it is like a temple. E Palaniswami and Panneerselvam have betrayed Amma's soul."

He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over raids. "PM and Arun Jaitley are trying to destroy our family using IT Department," Mr Dinakarana said, adding that "OPS and EPS will go to any extent to safeguard their positions." Income Tax sleuths on Friday conducted searches in the office block of the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa. Following inputs, a search operation was launched in the office block and a room used by jailed and deposed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader V K Sasikala at "Veda Nilayam," the Poes Garden residence. Friday's search comes days after multi-city searches in 187 locations linked to ten income tax assessee groups which include those linked to Sasikala, her kin and some associates.