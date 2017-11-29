PM Modi lashes out at Rahul for mocking GST

[India], Nov. 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at the Congress party for terming the Good and Service Tax (GST) as 'Gabbar Singh Tax'.

The prime ministers remark came after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the high GST rates by calling the new indirect tax reform as 'Gabbar Singh Tax'.

"When we remember people, we remember Mahatma Gandhi, Lord Buddha, Sardar Patel, Netaji Bose, Bhagat Singh, but they (Congress) remember Gabbar Singh. What more can I say about their thought process," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a rally here.

He also attacked the Congress party for raising question on Doklam stand-off. The prime minister also mocked the merger of the Congress Party and the Samajwadi Party in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. "During Uttar Pradesh polls two leaders set forth to campaign and the media went overboard glorifying them. They wrote that Modi is finished. The result is for everyone to see. And, what did these two leaders do in UP? They called Gujaratis donkeys," he said. (ANI)