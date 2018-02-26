PM Modi lauds Chhattisgarh's unique 'Trash Mahotsav'

[India], Feb. 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the unique 'Trash Mahotsav' which was celebrated in Chhattisgarh to spread awareness about reusing waste creatively and recycling garbage.

Addressing the nation through his 41st edition of the radio program, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said that activities that took place during this festival were very innovative.

"The aim of the festival organised in Raipur was to create awareness on cleanliness and to use the waste creatively and re-use garbage," the Prime Minister said.

"I congratulate Raipur for this amazing show," he added. "We hear of music festivals, food festivals and film festivals but in a unique move Chhattisgarh celebrated 'Trash Mahotsav'. The objective behind it was to utilise waste creatively and to spread awareness about ways to reuse garbage," he added. He also expressed happiness on the participation of school students in this initiatives. Various workshops, musical performances, and poetries were organised to make people aware of the waste management. People of all age group took part in the innovative drive. (ANI)