PM Modi lauds farmers over increase in pulses production

[India], Feb. 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded farmers and their agricultural methods, stating that because of them, the production of pulses increased from 17 million tonnes to 25 million tonnes.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the government's commitment to doubling farmers' incomes by 2022 at the National Conference on Agriculture.

"It is because of the skills of our farmers that produce of pulses increased from 17 million tonnes to 25 million tonnes, in the last one year," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the gathering.

"The Government will ensure time-bound completion of the 99 irrigation projects pending since the last 2-3 decades. So for this purpose, Rs 80,000 crore has been allocated," he added. Further, talking about co-operative federalism, Prime Minister Modi said that the welfare of farmers would be done only when the Centre and state will work together to achieve the pre-set target. Prime Minister Modi said that 22,000 rural markets would be upgraded so as to provide a market for farm produce within 5-15 km distance of production points. The government, he said, was also encouraging Farmer Producer Organisation, the provision for agri-credit was raised to 11 lakh crore rupees from 8 lakh crore rupees. Prime Minister Modi also noted that promoting the use of solar energy, converting agriculture waste into wealth and economical use of crop residue will also help in doubling of farmers' income by 2022. (ANI)