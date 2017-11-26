PM Modi lauds Indian Navy, remembers women warriors of Chola Dynasty

[India], Nov 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian Navy for their glorious service and humanitarian ventures they indulge in for the people of the country.

"We, Indians, always nurture the feelings of pride and respect towards our security forces - the army, the navy and the air force. The countrymen salute courage, bravery, valour, chivalry and sacrifice of our soldiers," Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.

The prime minister also congratulated the Indian Navy for the upcoming Navy Day to be celebrated on November 4. He further said this year, a campaign would be observed from December 1 to 7, to mark the Armed Forces Flag Day on the 7th, by the Ministry of Defence in order to disseminate information and increase awareness about the Armed Forces. The prime minister also talked about the growing contribution of women to the security forces of the country and remembered women warriors of the Chola Dynasty. "India's glorious naval tradition dates back to times of the Chola Empire and the empire of Shivaji Maharaj. It is not known to the world but in Chola Navy women worked in prominent posts before 800-900 years," he said. (ANI)