PM Modi lauds India's stellar performance at CWG '18

[India] Apr. 29 (ANI): Addressing the 43rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian athletes over their exceptional performance at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Gold Coast, earlier this month.

"Our athletes lived up to the expectations of the country and won medal after medal. It was a fantastic performance in 2018 Commonwealth Games," the Prime Minister said.

"It was a time when people all over the country thought about which players will perform today. It was a glorious festival for the entire country and all the countrymen," he added.

Further, Prime Minister Modi specifically congratulated the women athletes for making the country proud. "Our women athletes have India very proud during this year's Commonwealth Games. The athletes who participated in the Games came from different parts of the country, from smaller cities. They overcame many obstacles and difficulties to reach there," he said. The 2018 Commonwealth Games have been India's third most successful CWG of all time. India won a total of 66 medals, which included 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze. Earlier, India won 101 medals in the Delhi Commonwealth Games 2010 and 69 medals in the 2002 Melbourne Games. (ANI)