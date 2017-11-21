PM Modi lauds Justice Dalveer Bhandari on ICJ re-election

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Justice Dalveer Bhandari for his re-election to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).





"I congratulate Justice Dalveer Bhandari on being re-elected to the International Court of Justice. His re-election is a proud moment for us," the Prime Minister tweeted.





Bhandari was re-elected to the ICJ on Monday as the General Assembly rallied behind him in a show of strength that made Britain bow to the majority and withdraw its candidate Christopher Greenwood.



He will start his term from February 2018.