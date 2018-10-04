PM Modi lauds 'Mission Gange' delegation

[India], Oct 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met a group of 40 enthusiasts, who is embarking on an expedition to raise awareness on cleaning the river Ganga.

Titled 'Mission Gange', the expedition has been inspired by the Union Government's 'Namami Gange' campaign. The group includes eight mountaineers who have successfully climbed Mount Everest and is led by Bachendri Pal, the first Indian woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the group members for undertaking this initiative. He underlined the importance of a clean and vibrant River Ganga and particularly urged the group to reach out to schoolchildren as part of their awareness activities in the cities they are transiting through.

The month-long rafting expedition will see the group travel through the river from Haridwar to Patna, with halts at Bijnor, Narora, Farrukhabad, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, and Buxar. At each of these nine cities, the group will raise awareness about keeping the Ganga clean and will also undertake cleaning activities. (ANI)