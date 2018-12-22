PM Modi lauds police forces for successfully countering terrorism, crime

[India], Dec 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the police forces for their success in countering terrorism and restricting it to a small geographic area of the country.

"The people of India are, in particular, proud of the police force in Jammu and Kashmir, for their role in countering terrorists, and successfully engaging them," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the valedictory ceremony at the Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police here on Saturday.

He also appreciated the officers for looking at all issues in the national perspective while describing this as the "biggest achievement of the changing nature of this annual conference over the last few years".

The Prime Minister called upon the police forces across the country to be vigilant in countering the dark forces of radicalisation and to engender trust among all communities across the nation.

He also stressed the importance of inter-state coordination in tackling crime. Touching a note of caution, the Prime Minister noted, "Caste fault lines are being exploited by divisive elements for short-term gains."

The Prime Minister urged the police forces to continue working for the unity and integrity of India. "Let us strengthen forces that promote unity, and isolate divisive forces at the grassroots level," he emphasised.

The Prime Minister further said that police personnel work hard in adverse circumstances but they often do not receive the recognition they deserve. He called upon senior officers to work towards greater recognition of police personnel who work for the benefit of the people while suggesting that social media can be used effectively for this purpose.

The Prime Minister also presented President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service to IB officers and congratulated the medal-winning officers of IB for their dedication and commitment to the service.

He released a commemorative postage stamp on the National Police Memorial and observed that the memorial should become a source of inspiration for all.

He also launched the portal of the Cyber Coordination Centre, an umbrella platform that will help Law Enforcement Agencies coordinate their efforts to solve all cyber crimes and incidents.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Ministers of State for Home Hansraj Ahir and Kiren Rijiju were present on the occasion. (ANI)