PM Modi launches development projects in Yavatmal

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched various development projects in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra.

One among the projects scheduled for inauguration is Eklavya Model Residential School at Nanded. The school has a total capacity of 420 students with the state of the art facilities. It will help in improving the quality of education amongst tribal students and also provide an avenue for their overall growth and personal development.

The Prime Minister is slated to flag-off Ajni (Nagpur)- Pune train and also lay the foundation stone of roads under the central road fund (CRF).

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will visit Dhule to launch several projects including the inauguration of Lower Panazara medium Project under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchan Yojana (PMKSY). The project has a total water storage capacity of 109.31 MCum with Irrigation Potential of 7585 hectares, benefitting about 21 villages of Dhule district. Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of Sulwade Jamphal Kanoli Lift Irrigation Scheme, which envisages lifting 9.24 TMC of flood water from river Tapi in 124 days of the monsoon season. It is proposed to irrigate 33367 hectares area of about 100 villages of Dhule district. Foundation stone of Dhule City Water Supply Scheme under AMRUT will also be laid that will ensure water availability to boost industrial and commercial growth. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Dhule-Nardana railway Line and Jalgaon – Manmad 3rd Railway Line and will flag off the Bhusaval- Bandra Khandesh Express - an overnight train that will provide direct connectivity between Mumbai and Bhusawal. (ANI)