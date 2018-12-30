PM Modi lays wreath at Martyr's Column in Port Blair

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the Martyr's Column on Sunday. He also visited the Cellular Jail in the city and hoisted the high mast flag at South Point, along with paying floral tribute at the Statue of Netaji at Marina Park here.

The Prime Minister arrived in Port Blair on December 29 with packed engagements including the renaming of three islands. Ross Island, Neil Island and Havelock Island will be renamed as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island, Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep, respectively to mark the 75th year of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose hoisting the national flag at Port Blair.

He visited the Tsunami Memorial at Car Nicobar on Sunday, where he laid a wreath at the memorial along with lighting a candle at the Wall of Lost Souls. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister took to Instagram to share a picture of him enjoying the early sunrise at "scenic" Port Blair and captioned it: "A morning in scenic Port Blair...an early sunrise and traditional attire. Thinking about the brave heroes of our freedom struggle, who gave their lives for our freedom." (ANI)