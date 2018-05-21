PM Modi leaves for Russia for informal summit with Putin; confident that talks will strengthen partnership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Russia for an informal summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

During their informal summit, the two leaders will primarily focus on pressing global and regional issues, including impact of the United States withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

PM Modi on Sunday voiced the hope his talks with President Vladimir Putin would further strengthen the 'special and privileged' strategic partnership between India and Russia.

In a series of tweets -- in Russian and then in English -- on the eve of his visit to Russia, Modi said he looked forward to his meeting with Putin.

'Greetings to the friendly people of Russia. I look forward to my visit to Sochi tomorrow and my meeting with President Putin. It is always a pleasure to meet him,' Modi tweeted.

'Am confident the talks with President Putin will further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia,' Modi said in another tweet.

Official sources have said the two leaders will meet for four to six hours for the "agendaless" talks where deliberations on bilateral issues are likely to be very limited.

They said the issues on the table may include economic impact on India and Russia in the wake of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, situation in Afghanistan and Syria, threat of terrorism, and matters relating to the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS summits.

The sources said the possible impact of the US sanctions against Russia under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act on Indo-Russia defence cooperation might also figure during the talks between Modi and Putin.

India is not going to allow its defence engagement with Russia to be dictated by any other country, the sources have said, adding New Delhi has been lobbying with the Trump administration on the issue. The aim of the informal summit is to use the friendship and trust between the two countries to create convergence on key global and regional issues, the sources said.