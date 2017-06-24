PM Modi leaves for three-nation tour

[India], June 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning left for Portugal, the first-leg of his three-nation tour.

Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Portugal today, the U.S. on June 25 and 26, and the Netherlands on June 27.

The Prime Minister yesterday said that he intends to strengthen ties with all the three nations.

"My USA visit is aimed at deepening ties between our nations. Strong India-USA ties benefit our nations & the world."

"My visit to Netherlands seeks to boost bilateral ties & deepen economic cooperation," he added.

He is expected to hold talks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa. "We are working on several documents to strengthen India-Portugal economic, scientific and cultural engagements and we expect to finalise and sign these documents essentially which are in the nature of memorandum of understanding," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said yesterday. (ANI)