PM Modi leaves for WEF summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday left for Davos, Switzerland to attend the 48th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu among others.

He is scheduled to deliver a keynote address on the opening day of the meeting on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral talks with the President of Swiss Confederation, Alain Berset, besides holding a series of meetings with business leaders and addressing the international business council.

The theme of the four-day event at Davos is "Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World". The last time an Indian Prime Minister went to attend the summit was HD Deve Gowda in 1997.