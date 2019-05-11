PM Modi lives for the country, says Amit Shah

[India], May 11 (ANI): BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the leader who lives for the country and there is no comparison between him and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

"The country is seeing this, a politician who is not living for himself but for the country. The country has never seen such a leader in the last 70 years. He works for 18 hours out of 24 and has been working for the last 20 years. There is no comparison between him and Rahul Gandhi who go for vacations abroad when the temperature starts soaring," said Shah while addressing an election rally here.

He challenged Rahul Gandhi of sending the account of works and achievements of the Congress of the last 55 years of its rule, asserting that Prime Minister Modi government's work of last 5 years will far surpass what was done in the last 55 years. "Your four generations have ruled the country. Send me the account of works done by you in 55 years and I will send the account of work done by Narendra Modi government in the last five years. You will stand nowhere and our five years' work will overweigh yours," said Shah. Four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state will go to polls on May 12 and the remaining three on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)