PM Modi looking forward to meet Trudeau

[India], Feb. 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is on a visit to India with family, and said that he is looking forward to meeting him on Friday.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and said, "I look forward to meeting PM @JustinTrudeau tomorrow and holding talks on further strengthening India-Canada relations in all spheres. I appreciate his deep commitment to ties between our two countries." (sic)

In his second tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, "I hope PM @Justin Trudeau and his family had a very enjoyable stay so far. I particularly look forward to meeting his children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. Here is a picture from my 2015 Canada visit, when I'd met PM Trudeau and Ella-Grace." (sic)

Trudeau, who is on a week-long visit to India accompanied with his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and three children -Ella-Grace, Xavier and Hadrien and a delegation of ministers, yesterday spent the day in the national capital. After visiting Jama Masjid, Trudeau, along with his children, were seen having some leisure time as they played cricket with former Indian captains Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin. Azharuddin and several others can be seen fielding while Kapil Dev bowls to Trudeau's son. On Wednesday, the Trudeau family had visited Amritsar's Golden Temple, along with his wife and children before meeting the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, where, the latter shared the concerns about militancy issue related to the separatist movement of Khalistan. Earlier, Trudeau and his family also visited Agra, Ahmedabad and Mumbai. (ANI)