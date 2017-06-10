PM Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping, discusses bilateral relations

[Kazakhstan], June 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Astana on the sidelines of the 17th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and discussed bilateral relations where the latter pointed out that the international environment was undergoing profound and complex changes.

Prime Minister Modi said that India and China were ancient civilisations with a long-standing friendship.

"Against the backdrop of complex and volatile international situation, the sound India-China relations can serve as a stabiliser. The two sides should tap into the potential for cooperation, bolster communication and coordination in international affairs, respect each other's core concerns and properly handle differences," he asserted.

The Prime Minister further said that India appreciates China's support for its accession to the SCO and wishes to strengthen cooperation with China under the SCO framework. President Jinping congratulated India on its expected official membership of the SCO and stated China's willingness to strengthen cooperation with India under the SCO framework and jointly make positive contribution to its sound and steady development. President Jinping said China and India, as the two largest developing countries in the world, should focus more on cooperation, advance side by side, lend support to each other's development, uphold world peace and promote common development. "China highly values its relations with India and wishes to work together to enhance political mutual trust, complement development strategies, deepen practical cooperation, maintain coordination and cooperation on major international and regional issues and push for the sustained, steady and sound development of China-India strategic and cooperative partnership," he added. President Jinping asserted that the two sides should work for closer high-level and institutional exchanges, strengthen strategic communication and synergise their policies. "The two countries should also enhance trade and investment cooperation for more early harvests in such major projects as production capacity, industrial parks and railway construction. Efforts should be made to promote regional connectivity and common development, align development initiatives, push for substantial progress in the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor at an early date and enhance cooperation under the framework of the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank," he added. President Jinping said that it is also imperative to step up communication in terms of localities, think tanks, culture, media and tourism, strengthen communication and coordination in multilateral field to properly manage and handle differences and sensitive issues. (ANI)