PM Modi meets crew of INSV Tarini

[India], May 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met with the crew of six women officers of the Indian Navy, who successfully circumnavigated the globe on Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini (INSV Tarini).

The vessel was skippered by Lt. Commander Vartika Joshi and the crew comprised Lt. Commanders Pratibha Jamwal, P Swathi, and Lieutenants S Vijaya Devi, B Aishwarya and Payal Gupta.

The expedition, known as the Navika Sagar Parikrama, was the first-ever Indian circumnavigation of the globe by an all-women crew.

During the interaction, the crew made a presentation on various aspects of the mission, their preparation, training, and experiences during the journey. The Prime Minister congratulated the crew on the success of their mission. He encouraged them to share and write about their unique experiences during the journey. Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba, was also present on the occasion. (ANI)