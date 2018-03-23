  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. PM Modi meets Egyptian Foreign Minister

PM Modi meets Egyptian Foreign Minister

Last Updated: Fri, Mar 23, 2018 19:02 hrs

[India], Mar 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Foreign Affairs Minister of Egypt Sameh Shoukry here on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Egyptian Foreign Minister attended the 7th India-Egypt Joint Commission Meeting led by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Ravish Kumar tweeted, "EAM @SushmaSwaraj welcomes Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Sameh Shoukry for the 7th Joint Commission Meeting in N.Delhi. India & Egypt as two of the world's oldest civilizations have enjoyed cordial relations based on commonality of views on regional & international issues (sic)."

India and Egypt as two of the world's oldest civilisations have enjoyed cordial relations based on commonality of views on regional and international issues. (ANI)



More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features