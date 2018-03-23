PM Modi meets Egyptian Foreign Minister

[India], Mar 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Foreign Affairs Minister of Egypt Sameh Shoukry here on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Egyptian Foreign Minister attended the 7th India-Egypt Joint Commission Meeting led by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Ravish Kumar tweeted, "EAM @SushmaSwaraj welcomes Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Sameh Shoukry for the 7th Joint Commission Meeting in N.Delhi. India & Egypt as two of the world's oldest civilizations have enjoyed cordial relations based on commonality of views on regional & international issues (sic)."

