PM Modi meets foreign dignitaries ahead of 9th Vibrant Gujarat Summit

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): Trade, economic ties, healthcare were the major issues discussed in the meeting held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Maltese counterpart Joseph Muscat in Gandhi Nagar, ahead of the " 9th Vibrant Gujarat Summit" on Friday.

The two leaders also agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, air connectivity and tourism.

Apart from Muscat, Prime Minister of Czech Republic Andrej Babis, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of Denmark Lars Løkke Rasmussen have also arrived in Gujarat to attend the Summit.

More than 30,000 national and international delegates, including CEOs of major firms from India and abroad, are expected to attend the biennial three-day event in Gandhinagar. The Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show is being held on a two lakh square metres plot of land situated in Gandhinagar. More than 20 industrial and business sectors will showcase their products at the event. This mega trade show will continue till January 22 and will be open for general public on the last two days (January 21 and 22). (ANI)