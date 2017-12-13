PM Modi meets former PM Manmohan Singh, after accusing him of collusion with Pakistan

The former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at an event to pay homage to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack, at Parliament building, in New Delhi. Image: PIB

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares pleasantries with former PM Manmohan Singh as they pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack.

Wendesday is the 16th anniversary of the attack.

Leaders from across parties collected to pay their respects to the security forces who were martyred in the attack. It's interesting to see the two leaders -- Modi and Singh -- greet each other as they were involved in a war of words during campaigning of the Gujarat assembly polls. PM Modi during a rally claimed that some Pakistani officials and Manmohan Singh met at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's house over dinner on December 6. This was a day before Aiyar's "neech" jibe against Modi that led to his suspension. In a sharp counter-offensive, Singh said Modi was setting a "dangerous precedent" with his "ill-thought transgression" and asked him to apologise to the nation.