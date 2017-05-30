PM Modi meets German Chancelor Merkel at Schloss Meseberg

[Germany], May 29 (ANI): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met German Chancelor Angela Merkel at Schloss Meseberg, the official State Guest House of Germany.

Prime Minister Modi signed the visitor's book at the Schloss Meseberg.

German Chancellor Merkel will also be hosting a dinner for Prime Minister Modi at the Schloss Meseberg.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi arrived on the first leg of his four-nation tour to Germany.

Germany will host ceremonial welcome for Prime Minister Modi tomorrow.

Prime Minister Modi and the German Chancellor will attend the fourth biennial Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) plenary meeting at International Conference Room at Chancellery. Later in the day, both the countries are expected to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). Chancellor Merkel will host lunch for Prime Minister Modi and Indian delegation tomorrow. Prime Minister Modi will depart for Hotel Adlon Kempinski at Palaisaal to attend the Indo-German Business Summit 2017. He is also expected to invite the German investors in India under the 'Make in India'. From the summit, the Prime Minister will depart for Castle Bellevue to meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. After meeting with the German President, the Prime Minister will depart for Berlin Tegel Airport to start his Spain tour. (ANI)