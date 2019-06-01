PM Modi meets Governors of several states

[India], May 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met governors of several states in the capital after taking charge of the office.

Among those who called on Prime Minister included Governor of Andhra Pradesh-- ESL Narasimhan, Governor of Kerela -- P Sathasivam, Governor of Odisha -- Professor Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Jharkhand -- Droupadi Murmu, Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands - Admiral (retd.) D K Joshi, and Governor of Maharashtra -- Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao.

PMO in a series of tweets posted the pictures of Prime Minister with these Governors. Prime Minister was administered the oath by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday evening. All the Chief Ministers and Governors of the states were invited for the swearing-in ceremony. Interestingly, Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the oath of the office to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday afternoon. (ANI)