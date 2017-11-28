PM Modi meets Ivanka Trump ahead of Hyderabad summit

Hyderabad: Ivanka Trump meets PM Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit. They will be inaugurating and addressing the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad today.

Speaking a day ahead of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant called for providing greater impetus to women entrepreneurs, as this would be critical for India's growth.

"The summit comes at a time when the government is working on several initiatives to empower women in India,such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and others. This summit will witness women taking center stage in all fronts,including panel discussions. This summit has a majority of women participation (52.5percent), with over 10 countries being led by all-women delegation," Kant said at a joint press conference with US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster.

The summit is being hosted for the first time in South East Asia by the Governments of India and the United States.Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the event that will be attended by Ivanka, who reached here early today. With the theme of "Women First, Prosperity for All," a number of leading female voices will speak at variousplenaries, breakout sessions, master classes, and workshops, including tennis champion Sania Mirza, Google'sVice President of Next Billion Users Diana Louise Patricia Layfield and CEO of Afghan Citadel Software Company Roya Mahboob. With the theme of "Women First, Prosperity for All," a number of leading female voices will speak at variousplenaries, breakout sessions, master classes, and workshops, including tennis champion Sania Mirza, Google'sVice President of Next Billion Users Diana Louise Patricia Layfield and CEO of Afghan Citadel Software Company Roya Mahboob.