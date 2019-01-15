PM Modi meets kin of DD cameraman killed in Dantewada attack

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the parents of Doordarshan (DD) cameraman Achyutanand Sahu who was killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district in October last year.

The Prime Minister offered condolences to Sahu's parents on the irreparable loss during his visit to Balangir.

Addressing a public gathering in the district, Prime Minister Modi said Sahu, who was targetted by "cowardly" Naxals, was performing his duty of presenting to the world the democratic picture of the country through Doordarshan. He also said that sacrifices such as his have only strengthened India's resolve to end this cycle of violence.

Sahu, along with three police personnel, was killed in an ambush in Dantewada district, a Maoist hotbed in the heavily forested central Indian state of Chhattisgarh. Another police personnel who was critically injured in the attack succumbed to injuries. DD news had deployed a team to cover the elections in Bastar. The team, accompanied by the police forces, was videotaping a notice put up by Naxals to boycott the elections and stop development works. Subsequently, Naxals attacked the team, which was accompanied by a dozen security personnel. Sahu was caught in the crossfire before rebels snatched his camera. (ANI)