PM Modi meets Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Queen Maxima of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

She is visiting India in her capacity as UN Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development.

Prime Minister Modi and Queen Maxima discussed and appreciated the various initiatives taken in the last few years by the central government for enhancing financial inclusion in the country.

The two leaders also discussed global development finance. Queen Maxima appreciated India's efforts in this direction, through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) scheme and provision of concessional Lines of Credit for development projects abroad, based on the host government's requirements and priorities. (ANI)