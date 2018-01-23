PM Modi meets Swiss President ahead of Davos summit

[Switzerland], Jan 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President of Swiss Confederation Alain Berset, ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting here on Monday.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Zurich earlier in the day and proceeded to Davos for the forum.

As per his itinerary for the day, the Prime Minister is scheduled to host dinner for global industry bosses from 18 countries in Davos.

Thereafter, he will be addressing the plenary session of the forum on Tuesday.

The first Indian minister to attend the WEF in more than two decades, Prime Minister Modi is being accompanied by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu, among others. (ANI)