PM Modi meets Theresa May, discusses climate change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning met with his British counterpart Theresa May at 10 Downing Street in London and touted 'new energy will be added in exsisting ties,' while discussing climate change.

"I'm confident that new energy will be added to our ties after today's meeting. I'm happy that UK will be part of International Solar Alliance (ISA), I believe this is not only a fight against climate change but our responsibility for future generations," PM Modi told Theresa May during meeting.

The Prime Minister expressed his happiness to be able to interact with people here on the birth anniversary of Karnataka-based saint Basaveshwara.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, during the meeting, expressed hope to work together with her Indian counterpart for the people of both the countries.

Prime Minister Modi, who is on a five-day tour to three nations, arrived at landed at the Heathrow airport of the United Kingdom on Tuesday to take part in the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

At noon Prime Minister Modi will offer his prayers to the bust of Karnataka-based saint Basaveshwara.

He is later scheduled to visit the research laboratories and will also attend a joint India-United Kingdom summit forum which will showcase the collaborative projects of both the countries.

Prime Minister Modi will also be honoured in a private audience with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, an event which has been organised previously for only three nations.

He is then scheduled to have in an interaction session with the Indian community at around 5 pm (local time) followed by attending the dinner hosted by United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May for the Commonwealth leaders.(ANI)