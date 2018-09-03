PM Modi meets Vajpayee's family in Delhi

[India], Sep 03 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met the family of late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Delhi.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter and said, "Spent time with the family of beloved Atal Ji at their residence."

Recently, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah announced his party will organise nationwide poetry recitation programme named 'Kavyanjali' on September 16 to honour Vajpayee on the completion of one month death anniversary.

In a bid to pay tribute to their leader Vajpayee, the BJP had organised 'asthi kalash yatras' in different districts to immerse the ashes in 100 rivers across the country. Vajpayee passed away at the age of 93 on August 16 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after a period of prolonged illness. He had been admitted in the hospital since June 11. (ANI)