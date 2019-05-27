PM Modi meets Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

[India], May 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu at his official residence in New Delhi.

Wearing a white kurta and churidar with a yellow stole around his neck, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed with a bouquet of lilies by the Vice-President's wife M Usha.

Along with three photos from the meeting, Vice-President Naidu tweeted that the two had breakfast together and chatted about "strengthening Parliamentary institutions" and increasing the pace of development in the country.

This visit by PM Modi comes a day after he was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP parliamentary party and the NDA, to head the government for a second term. PM Modi had visited party veterans Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi on Friday, to seek their blessings after emerging victorious in the national elections. Earlier on Saturday, Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind and staked claim to form the government at the centre. Kovind, as per powers vested in him by the Constitution, appointed Modi to the office of Prime Minister of India. (ANI)