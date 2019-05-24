PM Modi mocks everyone over 'VIP treatment' but his own brother wants police escort: Robert Vadra

[India], May 15 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra on Wednesday in a Facebook post hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mocking others about 'VIP treatment' while his own brother demands police escort for himself.

"Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones"! This holds true for our PM who mocks everyone about "VIP Treatment"! Now, his dear brother sits on a dharna demanding escort vehicle. Kya ye hain achche din?" Vadra said in a post on Facebook.

Vadra's post came in the wake of reports that Prahlad Damodardas Modi, the brother of the prime minister had sat on a dharna at a police station in Rajasthan on Tuesday. He was apparently miffed that the state government did not give a separate vehicle for policemen escorting him.

Modi's brother's sat on a dharna at Bagru police station on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway after he accused police of denying him adequate security.

Vadra also said his security cover was reduced by half a couple of years ago but he accepted the decision gracefully.

"A couple of years back, my security cover was reduced to half, increasing the threat perception. Well, I simply accepted and managed. Not only this, the two security people from my mother's home were removed. We accepted that decision also gracefully," the post read.

Vadra said: "Now WATCH how PM's BROTHER is sitting on DHARNA for want of escort vehicle."

Earlier on March 8, Vadra had cornered Prime Minister Modi for not addressing real issues and said: "I am shocked to hear my name again in your rally. There are glaring issues such as poverty, joblessness, women empowerment etc which are staring right at you, but you chose to talk about me, out of everything else." (ANI)