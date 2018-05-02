PM Modi most liked leader in world on Facebook, says study

[India] May 02 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most 'liked' world leader on Facebook and that too by miles, reveals a globally reputed study.

Apart from that, Prime Minister Modi is also has the second highest number of interactions and interaction rate.

Not only this, the official Facebook page of the Prime Minister's office (PMO) also figures 4th in the overall list of most liked Facebook pages.

These and other important nuggets of information came out in the 'World Leaders on Facebook' report that was conducted by Burson Cohn and Wolfe. The report was first shared by the Twitter handle @Twiplomacy, which is at the forefront of furthering and publishing instances of Digital Diplomacy among world leaders.

Most liked world leader: With 43.2 million likes, Prime Minister Modi is almost double of USA President Donald Trump, who has 23.1 Million likes. The other leaders who feature in the list are Queen Raina of Jordan, President Erdogan of Turkey, President Widodo of Indonesia, President Sisi of Egypt and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Second highest interactions: When it comes to the interaction rate and the total number of interactions, Prime Minister Modi clocks an impressive second behind President Trump. He is comfortably ahead of third placed Widodo and other leaders on the list including Argentinian President Macri, Trudeau and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. The pictures say it all: In an interesting aspect, the top five photos on Facebook shared by world leaders are all Prime Minister Modi's. The most popular photo shared by a world leader on Facebook in 2017 was Prime Minister Modi's photo at Odisha's Lingaraj Temple. Along with the photo, PM Modi wrote- "Prayed at the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar. The magnificence of the Temple and Temple Complex leaves a lasting impression on the mind." Among videos, the third most popular Facebook live video was a video shared by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from Prime Minister Modi's Israel visit in July 2017. Both PM Modi and Netanyahu are seen along the sea shore with the Gal-mobile vehicle. PM and PMO in the top list: Along with Prime Minister Modi's personal page, the official Facebook page of the Prime Minister's office also features impressive in the list. It figures 4th in the overall list of most liked Facebook pages (where PM Modi's personal page is first) and 9th in the list of interaction rate as well as total number of interactions. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) was also the 4th most checked-in destination, after the White House, the Ugandan Presidency and 10, Downing Street! In another noteworthy thing, in the list of 'Peer Connection of World Leaders', which counts the pages of world leaders liked by their peers, Prime Minister Modi is 10th. However, it should be noted that none of the 9 pages ahead of him are the personal pages of any world leader, they are the pages of their offices. For instance, topping the list is the White House and other names include the US State Department, European Commission, UK's foreign office etc. Prime Minister Modi has always been at the forefront on embracing new and innovative means of communication. He has been active on Facebook and Twitter for 9 years now and has since then embraced mobile communication as well through his personal Mobile App. (ANI)