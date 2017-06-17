PM Modi mourns demise of former German Chancellor Kohl

[India], June 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences on the demise of former German Chancellor Helmet Kohl, hailed as the architect of German reunification.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi highlighted Kohl's contribution in strengthening Indo-German diplomatic ties.

The death of 87-year-old Kohl was announced by the Christian Democratic Union party with a memorial message.

Former US President Bill Clinton -- who honored Kohl with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1999 -- mourned the loss of his friend, saying his "visionary leadership prepared Germany and all of Europe for the 21st century."

"He was called upon to answer some of the most monumental questions of his time, and in answering them correctly he made possible the reunification of a strong, prosperous Germany and the creation of the European Union," Clinton said in a statement. Kohl, who served as chancellor for 16 years -- from 1982 to 1998 -- and was Germany's longest-serving leader since 1945, worked assiduously for the reunification of West and East Germany, who were separated post World War II. Kohl became chancellor of West Germany in 1982 and served until 1990, then became chancellor of Germany after reunification. After the Soviet Union relinquished control of Eastern Europe, Kohl launched his push for reunification, with constant reassurances to Western leaders that a united Germany posed no threat. (ANI)