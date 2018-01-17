PM Modi, Netanyahu in Ahmedabad for road show, iCreate Center inauguration

[India] Jan. 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu have arrived in Ahmedabad and will shortly undertake an eight-kilometer-long road show, which will end at the Sabarmati Ashram.

The road show will begin from the airport. Security deployment is in place for of the road show to be jointly undertaken by both prime ministers.

The inauguration of the iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad will also be attended by both Prime Minister Modi and Netanyahu.

The iCreate Center has been created with the objective of facilitating entrepreneurship through blending creativity, innovation, engineering, product design and leveraging emerging technologies to deal with major issues such as food security, water, connectivity, cyber security, IT and electronics, non-conventional energy, bio-medical equipment and devices. Both prime ministers will take a tour of the facility and visit various stalls that highlight latest technologies and innovations across various fields. Following the tour, the leaders will also award six category winners of the India-Israel Innovation Challenge 2017. The leaders will then address the assembled gathering. Prime Minister Netanyahu will also gift his Indian counterpart the Gal-Mobile (Mobile Filtration Vehicle) that both vehicles rode in during Prime Minister Modi's visit. This will take place through a video link from Banaskantha district where the vehicle has already arrived from Israel. Both the leaders will visit the Centre for Excellence- Vegetables in Vadrad today where they will be briefed on the progress in the India Israel Agriculture Work Plan. They will also e-inaugurate the Centre for Excellence - Date Palm, through a video link in Kukama. The leaders will witness the signing of an Memorandum of understanding (MoU) between COE Vadrad and Farmer's Producer Organization for the establishment of hi-tech vegetable seedling production unit. (ANI)