PM Modi nods setting up panel for metro rail systems

[India], June 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday approved the proposal of setting up of a committee to lay down standards for metro rail systems in India.

The committee will be headed by retired Indian Engineering Service (IES) officer E Sreedharan, also known as "Metro Man".

Sreedharan served as the managing director of Delhi Metro between 1995 and 2012.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Delhi Metro's Mundka-Bahadurgarh section, said government's priority is to build convenient, comfortable and affordable urban transport systems in every city.

"Our Government brought out a policy relating to Metros. This is because we felt aspects relating to Metro systems need greater coherence and work as per a basic set of standards," he added. The Prime Minister also linked the process of making Metro systems to cooperative federalism and said the Centre and the respective state Governments are working together to build Metro in every city. "New India requires new and smart infrastructure. We have worked on roads, railways, highways, airways, waterways and i-ways. There is unparalleled focus on connectivity and ensuring development projects are completed on time," he noted. (ANI)