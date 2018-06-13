PM Modi nominates Kumaraswamy for fitness challenge

[India], Jun 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday nominated Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and table tennis player Manika Batra for the 'Fitness Challenge', as part of 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' campaign.

The Prime Minister also nominated entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40 years to take up the fitness challenge.

Prime Minister Modi took to his Twitter handle to announce the decision, where he tweeted, "I am delighted to nominate the following for the #FitnessChallenge: Karnataka's CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy. India's pride and among the highest medal winners for India in the 2018 CWG, @manikabatra_TT. The entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40."

The Prime Minister shared a video on his Twitter handle, where he is seen practicing yoga, walking and breathing exercises. "Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit (sic)," Prime Minister Modi wrote on the micro-blogging site. On May 24, Prime Minister Modi accepted Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli's fitness challenge and said he will soon be sharing his own video. The Prime Minister then took to Twitter to respond to Virat's challenge, writing, "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit." On a related note, Batra participated in this year's Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Australia's Gold Coast, where she led the Indian women's table tennis team to win a gold medal for the first time in any CWG event. She also won a gold in women's doubles, silver in women's doubles and bronze in mixed doubles. The #FitnessChallenge was started by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on May 22, when he posted a video of him doing push-ups. In the same video, he threw challenge at Kohli, actor Hrithik Roshan, and badminton champ Saina Nehwal. The Fit India movement was initiated by Prime Minister Modi in March, which has been gaining momentum since then. He even talked about the movement in April's Mann Ki Baat and released a 3D-animated video of himself depicting the 'Trikonasana' posture. (ANI)