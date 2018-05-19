PM Modi not bigger than India; hope BJP, RSS learn lesson, says Rahul

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the BJP and the RSS following resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa, saying hopefully they got a lesson that institutions and will of the country cannot be disrespected.

Gandhi addressed the media here shortly after Yeddyurappa resigned ahead of the crucial trust vote, as the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) could not muster the numbers in the assembly.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of promoting corruption in Karnataka to gain support for the BJP, which emerged the single-largest party amid split verdict thrown up by the May 12 assembly election.

"The Prime Minister is encouraging corruption...," Gandhi alleged. The Congress leader congratulated members of his party and the Janata Dal-Secular for standing up to the pressure and not allowing the BJP to wean away their MLAs. "I hope the BJP and the RSS learnt lessons that institutions of the country and the will of the country cannot be disrespected," Gandhi said.