PM Modi only talks about himself, says Rahul Gandhi

[India], Dec 9 (ANI): Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had forgotten all about his agenda aiming at Gujarat's development and had, in the run up to the assembly polls in the state, only talked about himself.

"90 per cent samay unhonein apne aap par bhaashan diya. Narendra Modi ne Narendra Modi ke baare mein bhaashan diya, aur kuchh bachaa hi nahin! (The prime minister in his speeches has only talked about himself). But this election is not about Modi ji or me; it is about Gujarat's future," Rahul Gandhi said, while addressing a public rally in Mehsana's Vadnagar.

"The Congress had been working on its Gujarat manifesto for three months. We went to all sections of society and asked people what they want their government to do. We don't talk about ourselves. We talk about what they (BJP) did in the last 22 years and what Congress will do in next 5 years," he added. The first phase of polling took place today and recorded a voter turnout of 68 per cent. The second-phase voting will be held on December 14. The votes will be counted on December 18. The Congress is eyeing to dethrone the BJP government in the state. The last Congress government in Gujarat was led by Chhabildas Mehta from February 17, 1994 to March 13, 1995. (ANI)