PM Modi, others take oath as Lok Sabha member

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath as a member of the new Lok Sabha on Monday after being re-elected from Varanasi parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha elections, amid chants and thunderous applause.

Protem Speaker Virendra Kumar, who was sworn in earlier today, administered the oath in the first day of the maiden session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

As per rules, Modi as leader of the house was the first member to take oath while ministers and other MPs will be invited to take oath in the new Lok Sabha later. The swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected MPs will be spread over two days.

Among other Lok Sabha members to take oath were Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The election for Speaker of the Lok Sabha will take place on June 19, and President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint session of Parliament on June 20. The Union Budget will be presented by the new government on July 5.