PM Modi panicking as elections approaching: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress said that because Lok Sabha elections are on the horizon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started panicking and therefore is criticising the formation of the four-member committee for EVMs.

Speaking to the media, Congress leader PL Punia said: "As elections are approaching, Prime Minister Modi is panicking and is in anxiety and doesn't know what to say. We have objections with EVMs and we have informed the election commission about the same".

"We want that vote should be done on ballot papers. Ballot paper should be used for voting instead of EVMs," Punia added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that a four-member committee had been formed to clarify opposition parties' stand on EVMs in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, SP president Akhilesh Yadav, BSP leader Satish Mishra, and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, are the members of this committee. Speaking on the party's poll preparedness, Punia said that like all other political parties, Congress is also holding discussions and formulating strategies for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. "All the frontal organisations, departments, etc, are holding discussions over plans and strategies for the upcoming elections," Punia said. He also said that Congress President Rahul Gandhi might be visiting Raipur on January 28 for meetings in the state.